    As Hurricanes Loom, Blount Island Leverages Community Leadership [Image 5 of 6]

    As Hurricanes Loom, Blount Island Leverages Community Leadership

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    Alec Rodriguez, vulnerability assessment task lead for the Northeast Florida Military Installation Readiness Review, gathers with a steering committee of military and civic leaders June 17 at a Mayport Village community center in Florida. After a tour of Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, as part of a technical advisory committee, he gathered with approximately 20 stakeholders—representing a range of expertise from Jacksonville to Atlantic Beach to Neptune Beach and various local agencies—for a readiness review workshop. The Northeast Florida MIRR, slated to run through September 2026, is focused on Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Naval Station Mayport, Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island and Camp Blanding. The goal: identify and prioritize critical infrastructure and needs outside the installations. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 19:59
    Photo ID: 9123064
    VIRIN: 250617-M-BD377-1780
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 15.84 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, As Hurricanes Loom, Blount Island Leverages Community Leadership [Image 6 of 6], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    Blount Island Command
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force

