As Hurricanes Loom, Blount Island Leverages Community Leadership

Alec Rodriguez, vulnerability assessment task lead for the Northeast Florida Military Installation Readiness Review, gathers with a steering committee of military and civic leaders June 17 at a Mayport Village community center in Florida. After a tour of Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, as part of a technical advisory committee, he gathered with approximately 20 stakeholders—representing a range of expertise from Jacksonville to Atlantic Beach to Neptune Beach and various local agencies—for a readiness review workshop. The Northeast Florida MIRR, slated to run through September 2026, is focused on Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Naval Station Mayport, Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island and Camp Blanding. The goal: identify and prioritize critical infrastructure and needs outside the installations. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)