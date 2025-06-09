Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    As Hurricanes Loom, Blount Island Leverages Community Leadership [Image 1 of 6]

    As Hurricanes Loom, Blount Island Leverages Community Leadership

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer of Blount Island Command, discusses facility vulnerabilities with a technical advisory committee for the Northeast Florida Military Installation Readiness Review during a command brief June 17 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. After a presentation on global prepositioning mission readiness, a detailed tour highlighted key challenges, including shoreline erosion. The group explored the complexities of managing power, water and wastewater systems, and the dredging needed to maintain the slipway for Navy cargo ships, as Florida communities brace for a predicted above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)

