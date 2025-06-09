Soldiers volunteer during Western Heritage Street Breakfast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David Doyle, right, former commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, accompanied by his wife, Renee Doyle, welcomes the crowd to the Western Heritage Street Breakfast, thanks the community for its support of Fort Carson, and introduces the crowd to Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Ellis, incoming commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, June 18, 2025.
