    Soldiers volunteer during Western Heritage Street Breakfast [Image 2 of 3]

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Norman Shifflett 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David Doyle, left, former commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, helps prepare scrambled eggs with culinary specialists from the 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Inf. Div., at the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast June 18, 2025. Fort Carson Soldiers started setting up at midnight to be able to serve breakfast at 5:30 a.m. The street breakfast celebrates the start of rodeo season throughout the Pikes Peak region.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 16:59
    Photo ID: 9122774
    VIRIN: 061825-A-AU130-1028
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    This work, Soldiers volunteer during Western Heritage Street Breakfast [Image 3 of 3], by Norman Shifflett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volunteer
    culinary specialist
    Western Street Breakfast
    Maj. Gen. David Doyle

