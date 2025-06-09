Soldiers volunteer during Western Heritage Street Breakfast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David Doyle, left, former commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, helps prepare scrambled eggs with culinary specialists from the 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Inf. Div., at the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast June 18, 2025. Fort Carson Soldiers started setting up at midnight to be able to serve breakfast at 5:30 a.m. The street breakfast celebrates the start of rodeo season throughout the Pikes Peak region.