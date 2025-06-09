U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 21st Air Task Force partake in military operations in urban environment training during Advanced Ready Training - Contingency Location (ART-CL) training on Fort Dix, New Jersey, Jun. 4, 2025. ART-CL training prepares students for working in contested environments to increase combat survivability, lethality, and enhance readiness for worldwide missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 15:50
|Photo ID:
|9122474
|VIRIN:
|250604-F-UN842-8089
|Resolution:
|4791x3188
|Size:
|8.48 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Air Task Force partakes in ART-CL Training [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.