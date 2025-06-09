21st Air Task Force partakes in ART-CL Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 21st Air Task Force partake in military operations in urban environment training during Advanced Ready Training - Contingency Location (ART-CL) training on Fort Dix, New Jersey, Jun. 4, 2025. ART-CL training prepares students for working in contested environments to increase combat survivability, lethality, and enhance readiness for worldwide missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)