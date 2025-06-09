Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Air Task Force partakes in ART-CL Training

    21st Air Task Force partakes in ART-CL Training

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 21st Air Task Force partake in military operations in urban environment training during Advanced Ready Training - Contingency Location (ART-CL) training on Fort Dix, New Jersey, Jun. 4, 2025. ART-CL training prepares students for working in contested environments to increase combat survivability, lethality, and enhance readiness for worldwide missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 15:50
    Photo ID: 9122472
    VIRIN: 250604-F-UN842-3294
    Resolution: 5042x3355
    Size: 9.65 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 21st Air Task Force partakes in ART-CL Training, by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ART
    Training
    Expeditionary Center
    Air Task Force

