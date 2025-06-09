Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    513 AMXS Change of Command [Image 4 of 7]

    513 AMXS Change of Command

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Carter Denton 

    513th Air Control Group

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Lt. Col. Russell Moses, outgoing commander of the 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony June 7, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The 513th AMXS supports the 513th ACG, an Air Force Reserve unit that provides combat-ready E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) personnel and aircraft maintenance for global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

    ceremony
    leadership
    AWACS
    Change of command
    513 ACG
    10 AF

