513 AMXS Change of Command

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — The Tinker Honor Guard parades the colors during a change of command ceremony held June 7, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The 513th AMXS supports the 513th ACG, an Air Force Reserve unit that provides combat-ready E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) personnel and aircraft maintenance for global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)