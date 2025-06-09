513 AMXS Change of Command

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Col. Anne Ridlon, commander of the 513th Air Control Group, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Russell Moses, outgoing commander of the 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during a change of command ceremony June 7, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The 513th AMXS supports the 513th ACG, an Air Force Reserve unit that provides combat-ready E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) personnel and aircraft maintenance for global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 14:00
|Photo ID:
|9121905
|VIRIN:
|250607-F-EX228-1039
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|833.83 KB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
