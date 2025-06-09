Airmen assigned to the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s fuels management office, Missouri Air National Guard, complete a fill stand operation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2025. A fill stand operation involves safely transferring fuel from a bulk storage system into fuel trucks or tanks using a controlled pump system to support aircraft and mission readiness. (U. S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)
|06.18.2025
|06.18.2025 05:12
|9120574
|250618-Z-NR050-1001
|6486x4633
|1.91 MB
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|2
|0
This work, The 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares fuel [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.