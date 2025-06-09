Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares fuel [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares fuel

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s fuels management office, Missouri Air National Guard, complete a fill stand operation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2025. A fill stand operation involves safely transferring fuel from a bulk storage system into fuel trucks or tanks using a controlled pump system to support aircraft and mission readiness. (U. S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 05:12
    Photo ID: 9120575
    VIRIN: 250618-Z-NR050-1002
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares fuel [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares fuel
    The 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares fuel
    The 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares fuel
    The 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares fuel
    The 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares fuel
    The 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares fuel
    The 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares fuel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Missouri Guard
    139th LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download