The 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares fuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Austin Cross, a fuels distributor assigned to the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s fuels management office, Missouri Air National Guard, completes a fill stand operation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2025. A fill stand operation involves safely transferring fuel from a bulk storage system into fuel trucks or tanks using a controlled pump system to support aircraft and mission readiness. (U. S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)