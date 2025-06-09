Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Florida State Governor Ron DeSantis Visits U.S. Forces at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Florida State Governor Ron DeSantis Visits U.S. Forces at Paris Airshow 2025

    PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sang Kim 

    Patrol Squadron 5

    U.S. Governor Ron DeSantis, State of Florida, right, tours the cabin of a P-8A Poseidon aircraft, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 17, 2025. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. Engagements with congressional leaders highlight the importance of modernization, readiness, and strategic presence in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 02:35
    Photo ID: 9120429
    VIRIN: 250617-N-HV010-2238
    Resolution: 8000x5333
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: PARIS, PARIS, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida State Governor Ron DeSantis Visits U.S. Forces at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Florida State Governor Ron DeSantis Visits U.S. Forces at Paris Airshow 2025
    Florida State Governor Ron DeSantis Visits U.S. Forces at Paris Airshow 2025
    Florida State Governor Ron DeSantis Visits U.S. Forces at Paris Airshow 2025
    Florida State Governor Ron DeSantis Visits U.S. Forces at Paris Airshow 2025
    Florida State Governor Ron DeSantis Visits U.S. Forces at Paris Airshow 2025
    Florida State Governor Ron DeSantis Visits U.S. Forces at Paris Airshow 2025
    Florida State Governor Ron DeSantis Visits U.S. Forces at Paris Airshow 2025
    Florida State Governor Ron DeSantis Visits U.S. Forces at the Paris Airshow 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    Fight to win
    Paris Airshow 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download