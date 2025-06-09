Florida State Governor Ron DeSantis Visits U.S. Forces at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Governor Ron DeSantis, State of Florida, left, speaks with Janet Petro, the acting administrator of NASA, during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 17, 2025. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. Engagements with congressional leaders highlight the importance of modernization, readiness, and strategic presence in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)