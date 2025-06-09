Florida State Governor Ron DeSantis Visits U.S. Forces at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cassem, left, the Airboss of U.S. Forces at the Paris Airshow 2025, speaks with U.S. Governor Ron DeSantis, State of Florida, right, while walking through the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 17, 2025. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. Engagements with congressional leaders highlight the importance of modernization, readiness, and strategic presence in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)