Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission at work in vicinity of Korean DMZ [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission at work in vicinity of Korean DMZ

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.02.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    A United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission staff member uses a handheld Global Positioning Satellite device to confirm a location in the vicinity of the DMZ on April 2, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 22:01
    Photo ID: 9120260
    VIRIN: 250402-N-YQ363-9600
    Resolution: 3552x2664
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission at work in vicinity of Korean DMZ [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Korean DMZ land mine warning sign
    Korean DMZ Warning Sign
    Korean DMZ southern boundary line marker
    United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission at work in vicinity of Korean DMZ

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    South Korea

    TAGS

    South Korea
    DMZ
    United Nations Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download