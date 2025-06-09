Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korean DMZ southern boundary line marker [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Korean DMZ southern boundary line marker

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.02.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    A DMZ southern boundary line marker designed to be visible to aircraft photographed on April 2, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 22:01
    Photo ID: 9120249
    VIRIN: 250402-N-YQ363-7115
    Resolution: 3552x2664
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean DMZ southern boundary line marker [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Korean DMZ land mine warning sign
    Korean DMZ Warning Sign
    Korean DMZ southern boundary line marker
    United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission at work in vicinity of Korean DMZ

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    South Korea

    TAGS

    South Korea
    DMZ
    United Nations Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download