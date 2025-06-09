A warning sign in Korean and English near the Korean Demilitarized Zone photographed on April 2, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 22:01
|Photo ID:
|9120189
|VIRIN:
|250402-N-YQ363-6285
|Resolution:
|3552x2664
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Korean DMZ Warning Sign [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.