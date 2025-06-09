Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMLAT-303 Change of Command [Image 10 of 12]

    HMLAT-303 Change of Command

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jason R. Caster, center, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, salutes Col. Jeremie N. Hester, the commanding officer of MAG-39, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, June 12, 2025. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. Under the leadership of Caster, the squadron completed over 7,000 training sorties, 130,000 maintenance hours and flew more than 14,000 flight hours. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)

    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    3rd MAW
    Marines
    Change of Command
    HMLAT-303

