HMLAT-303 Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremie N. Hester, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, June 12, 2025. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. Under the leadership of Lt. Col. Jason R. Caster, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, MAG 39, the squadron completed over 7,000 training sorties, 130,000 maintenance hours and flew more than 14,000 flight hours. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)