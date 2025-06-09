HMLAT-303 Change of Command

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, June 12, 2025. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. Under the leadership of the outgoing commanding officer, Lt. Col. Jason R. Caster, the squadron completed over 7,000 training sorties, 130,000 maintenance hours, and flew more than 14,000 flight hours. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madisyn Pasch
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 19:41
|Photo ID:
|9119952
|VIRIN:
|250612-M-M0891-1009
|Resolution:
|4897x3266
|Size:
|969.9 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
