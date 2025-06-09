Members of Team Kirtland welcome home veterans of the Honor Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of Team Kirtland escorts a veteran of the Honor Flight during a welcome home ceremony at Albuquerque International Sunport, N.M., June 13. During the event, members of Team Kirtland and the Albuquerque community joined together to celebrate the service, sacrifice and courage of these veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)