Members of Team Kirtland escort veterans of the Honor Flight during a welcome home ceremony at Albuquerque International Sunport, N.M., June 13. The Honor Flight program offers veterans the opportunity to visit memorials built in their honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 18:16
|Photo ID:
|9119791
|VIRIN:
|250613-F-TV976-1173
|Resolution:
|5828x3878
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Members of Team Kirtland welcome home veterans of the Honor Flight [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.