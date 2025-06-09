Members of Team Kirtland welcome home veterans of the Honor Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Rep Melanie Stansbury greets a veteran of the Honor Flight during a welcome home ceremony at Albuquerque International Sunport, N.M., June 13. The Honor Flight program offers veterans the opportunity to visit memorials built in their honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)