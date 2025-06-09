Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of Team Kirtland welcome home veterans of the Honor Flight [Image 3 of 4]

    Members of Team Kirtland welcome home veterans of the Honor Flight

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Rep Melanie Stansbury greets a veteran of the Honor Flight during a welcome home ceremony at Albuquerque International Sunport, N.M., June 13. The Honor Flight program offers veterans the opportunity to visit memorials built in their honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 18:16
    Photo ID: 9119792
    VIRIN: 250613-F-TV976-1252
    Resolution: 5567x3704
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of Team Kirtland welcome home veterans of the Honor Flight [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor Flight
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Team Kirtland

