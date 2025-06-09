Airmen load a simulated casualty into a military vehicle during Exercise Cardinal Strike at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 10, 2025. The medical evacuation drill aimed to assess response time and coordination under battlefield conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo)
This work, Cardinal Strike tests readiness, builds lethal Airmen [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Daisy Quevedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.