    Cardinal Strike tests readiness, builds lethal Airmen [Image 7 of 9]

    Cardinal Strike tests readiness, builds lethal Airmen

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Cox, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, marks the location of a simulated unexploded ordnance during Exercise Cardinal Strike at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 9, 2025. Airmen are trained to identify and report UXOs before completing safe disposal procedures in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 16:41
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Cardinal Strike tests readiness, builds lethal Airmen [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Daisy Quevedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CardinalStrike
    #Combat Readiness
    #ScottAFB
    #Lethality #Warfighters #Deterrence
    #AgileCombatEmployment
    #Multi-CapableAirmen

