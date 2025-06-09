Cardinal Strike tests readiness, builds lethal Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Cox, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, marks the location of a simulated unexploded ordnance during Exercise Cardinal Strike at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 9, 2025. Airmen are trained to identify and report UXOs before completing safe disposal procedures in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo)