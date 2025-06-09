U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Cox, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, marks the location of a simulated unexploded ordnance during Exercise Cardinal Strike at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 9, 2025. Airmen are trained to identify and report UXOs before completing safe disposal procedures in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 16:41
|Photo ID:
|9119549
|VIRIN:
|250609-F-UW064-1492
|Resolution:
|5410x3600
|Size:
|10.86 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cardinal Strike tests readiness, builds lethal Airmen [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Daisy Quevedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.