Cardinal Strike tests readiness, builds lethal Airmen

Airmen put on protective gear and transition into Mission-Oriented Protective Posture level 4 (MOPP 4) during Exercise Cardinal Strike at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 10, 2025. The training emphasized quick-response actions in the event of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo)