    193rd SOW Airman tries out for specialized FARP team [Image 7 of 7]

    193rd SOW Airman tries out for specialized FARP team

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Airman Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    A special operations Airman here rolls out a hose during a Forward Arming and Refueling Point tryout at the 193rd Special Operations Wing June 17, 2025. The Airman demonstrated his physical and mental strength to complete challenges in under 15 minutes to qualify for a specialized FARP team, which will further the capabilities and mission of the 193rd SOW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern)

    High-octane refueler: 193rd SOW Airman tries out for specialized FARP team

    FARP
    ANG
    PAANG

