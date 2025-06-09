193rd SOW Airman tries out for specialized FARP team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A special operations refueler here carries a hose and fire extinguisher during a Forward Arming and Refueling Point tryout at the 193rd Special Operations Wing June 17, 2025. The Airman demonstrated his physical and mental strength to complete challenges in under 15 minutes to qualify for a specialized FARP team, which will further the capabilities and mission of the 193rd SOW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern)