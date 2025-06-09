High-octane refueler: 193rd SOW Airman tries out for specialized FARP team

Photo By Airman Austin Stern | A special operations Airman here rolls out a hose during a Forward Arming and...... read more read more Photo By Airman Austin Stern | A special operations Airman here rolls out a hose during a Forward Arming and Refueling Point tryout at the 193rd Special Operations Wing June 17, 2025. The Airman demonstrated his physical and mental strength to complete challenges in under 15 minutes to qualify for a specialized FARP team, which will further the capabilities and mission of the 193rd SOW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern) see less | View Image Page

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Racing against the clock, a fuels specialist with the 193rd Special Operations Wing hauls a 100-foot fuel hose across the flightline, striving to earn a position on a Forward Arming and Refueling Point team, a physically and technically demanding role essential to special operations missions at the wing and worldwide.



Over the past few years, the 193rd SOW has transitioned to the MC-130J Commando II aircraft platform and mission. The Commando II mission is a core, flagship mission of Air Force Special Operations Command, and one that requires highly skilled and qualified Airmen to execute.



With the conversion of the mission came the opportunity to build a local FARP team. A special operations fuels specialist assigned here said he wanted to become a FARP for awhile and the opportunity finally came up.



"The primary purpose of the FARP is transferring fuel from a tanker aircraft into a receiver aircraft, with engines running on the tanker and receiver aircraft and is primarily utilized in an austere location,” said the fuels senior enlisted leader here. “It’s an exciting time for the 193rd Petroleum, Oils, and Lubricants shop and the 193rd SOW as we inch closer to filling this highly technical, MC-130J special fuel handling operation with a home-grown team.”



The FARP tryout is both physically and mentally demanding. Airmen are required to carry out fuel hoses, a fire extinguisher, a squeegee and a five-gallon water jug. They must also roll up 100-ft sections of pre-positioned hoses and carry them back to the sled, testing endurance and strength. They have a 15-minute time limit to finish the challenge.

“Just the physical demand of the whole test is the biggest feat,” said a fuels specialist trying out for FARP. “It’s not each individual aspect; it’s the whole thing together, which makes it a challenge.”



The tryout demanded focus and determination. For this fuels specialist, it was a chance to push himself. His successful tryout allows him to take the next step in his career and join the FARP team.



“I was just staying focused and being motivated and excited for the new things to come - something that we’ve always wanted to do here - and now it’s happening,” he said. It’s been a big thing for me to expand and do the bigger parts of this career that not many get to actually participate in.



During the tryout, members of his squadron and the wing motivated him with cheers and encouragement.



“It was nice to see people here supporting this. And it goes both ways. I’d be there for them - they were here for me,” he said. “From the beginning, the whole (Logistics Readiness Squadron) and the wing have been very supportive, all the way from the wing commander down to our flight chief, the senior ... everybody has been 110 percent on board with this.”



The benefit of this FARP team allows the 193rd SOW to remain committed to the mission and readiness.



“This greatly increases our readiness and our capabilities to reach readiness and be a more lethal, global operating force to help support all our special operations with multi-nation partners,” said the operations officer of the logistics readiness squadron here. “This shows that the 193rd SOW is just as capable as the active-duty forces, and we are right in line with their capabilities and just as motivated.”



Accompanying the tryout was a section chief of fuels operations from the 1st Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, Florida.



FARP teams do a lot of dynamic missions, including embassy evacuations, and fueling helicopters and various aircraft, he said. “We can set up FARPs right outside and basically get them to and from where they need to go, so they can expand their mission ranges a little bit more.”



This is a great opportunity for the 193rd SOW, he added. “The capability of the MC-130 is phenomenal, and FARP is one of the main capabilities of it.”



The Airman qualified and will attend further training required to receive Special Experience Identifier certification and join the FARP team. The phased training involves both classes and real-world simulations. After completion, they will return to the 193rd SOW FARP team ready to accept their missions anywhere, anytime.