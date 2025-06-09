U.S. Airmen recognized for readiness at Atlantic Trident 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jack Arthaud, 48th Fighter Wing commander, addresses 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen before a coining ceremony during exercise Atlantic Trident 25, at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 17, 2025. Airmen were publicly recognized for their contributions toward AT 25 ensuring multinational training sorties are able to be conducted, and strengthening the Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)