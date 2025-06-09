U.S. Airmen recognized for readiness at Atlantic Trident 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lacy Toal, 495th Fighter Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, poses for a photo with a challenge coin she received during exercise Atlantic Trident 25, at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 17, 2025. Airmen play a critical role in AT 25, assuring combat power and air defenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)