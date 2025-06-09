Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen recognized for readiness at Atlantic Trident 25 [Image 9 of 10]

    U.S. Airmen recognized for readiness at Atlantic Trident 25

    PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FINLAND

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lacy Toal, 495th Fighter Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, poses for a photo with a challenge coin she received during exercise Atlantic Trident 25, at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 17, 2025. Airmen play a critical role in AT 25, assuring combat power and air defenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 13:37
    Photo ID: 9118659
    VIRIN: 250617-F-KS548-1002
    Location: PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    Readiness
    Force multiplier
    495th FS
    Atlantic Trident 25

