U.S. Airmen recognized for readiness at Atlantic Trident 25

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jack Arthaud, left, 48th Fighter Wing commander, presents a coin to Staff Sgt. Nathan Sanchez, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron fuels craftsman, during exercise Atlantic Trident 25, at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 17, 2025. Airmen play a critical role in AT 25, assuring combat power and air defenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)
|06.17.2025
|06.17.2025 13:37
|9118656
|250617-F-KS548-1012
|3712x2700
|1005.85 KB
|PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
|1
|0
