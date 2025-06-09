Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    432nd Wing commander completes fini-flight [Image 10 of 10]

    432nd Wing commander completes fini-flight

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brent Foster, 22nd Attack Squadron commander, presents a lithograph to Col. Nicholas Pederson, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 16, 2025. As 432nd Wing Commander, Pederson leads more than 5,000 people across five groups and twenty squadrons, in addition to serving as the Installation Command Authority for Creech AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ariel O'Shea)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 13:13
    Photo ID: 9118577
    VIRIN: 250616-F-IU083-1020
    Resolution: 1224x816
    Size: 616.49 KB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    remotely piloted aircraft
    Fini-flight
    GCS
    ground control station
    432nd Wing
    MQ-9

