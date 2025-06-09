432nd Wing commander completes fini-flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brent Foster, 22nd Attack Squadron commander, presents a lithograph to Col. Nicholas Pederson, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 16, 2025. As 432nd Wing Commander, Pederson leads more than 5,000 people across five groups and twenty squadrons, in addition to serving as the Installation Command Authority for Creech AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ariel O'Shea)