432nd Wing commander completes fini-flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Pederson, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, gives a thumbs-up after completing his final flight at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 16, 2025. Pederson has been a remotely piloted aircraft pilot for almost two decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ariel O'Shea)