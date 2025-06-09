U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Pederson, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, gives a thumbs-up after completing his final flight at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 16, 2025. Pederson has been a remotely piloted aircraft pilot for almost two decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ariel O'Shea)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 13:13
|Photo ID:
|9118576
|VIRIN:
|250616-F-IU083-1027
|Resolution:
|1224x816
|Size:
|484.11 KB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 432nd Wing commander completes fini-flight [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.