Lt. Col. Steven Wallace, the new commander of the Anniston Munitions Center, speaks during a change of command ceremony on June 12. He assumed command from Lt. Col. Daniel Cross. (Mark Cleghorn, Anniston Army Depot)
Wallace assumes command at ANMC
