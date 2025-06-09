Wallace assumes command at ANMC

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Steven Wallace, the new commander of the Anniston Munitions Center, speaks...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Steven Wallace, the new commander of the Anniston Munitions Center, speaks during a change of command ceremony on June 12. He assumed command from Lt. Col. Daniel Cross. (Mark Cleghorn, Anniston Army Depot) see less | View Image Page

ANNISTON, Ala. — Lt. Col. Steven Wallace is the new commander of the Anniston Munitions Center.



Wallace accepted the responsibilities during a change of command ceremony on June 12, and he replaces Lt. Col. Daniel Cross.



"I'm truly excited and grateful to be a part of this excellent team and community,” Wallace said. “The Anniston Munitions Center has a history of excellence dating back to World War II of sustaining munitions readiness and providing lethality to the warfighter. I can't wait to meet everyone and work with them to continue this great legacy."



In 2007, Wallace was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the Quartermaster branch from the Army ROTC program at the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania. Wallace has earned a Master of Business Administration from the College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia, a Bachelor of Arts in history and a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology from the University of Pittsburgh.



Wallace comes to Anniston from the Joint Task Force Civil Support at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia. As the head of the Joint Logistics Operations Division, he was tasked with providing command and control to any Department of Defense force responding to an emergency inside the United States.



“With this responsibility, Steve coordinated sustainment support for COVID hospital augmentation operations, Hurricane Helene response operations in North Carolina, and wildfire recovery efforts in Southern California,” said Col. Sam Morgan, who served as the presiding official for the event and is the commander of the Blue Grass Army Depot. “I look forward to working with Steve as we continue Lt. Col. Cross’ history of success. His skills will be tested as we proceed with Anniston's Fiscal Year 2024-2034 Modernization Plan and ensure that Anniston's 2030 Plan aligns with the Army's 2030 Plan.”



ANMC, a subordinate installation of JMC, provides timely and accurate receipt, storage, surveillance, inventory, maintenance, issue, and demilitarization of missiles and conventional ammunition in support of America’s Joint Warfighters.



JMC provides the joint forces with ready, reliable, and lethal munitions at the speed of war, sustaining global readiness. JMC is the logistics integrator for life-cycle management of ammunition and provides a global presence of technical support to combat units wherever they are stationed or deployed.