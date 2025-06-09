Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wallace assumes command at ANMC [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wallace assumes command at ANMC

    ANNISTON MUNITIONS CENTER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Munitions Command

    Lt. Col. Steven Wallace (left), the new commander of the Anniston Munitions Center, accepts ANMC’s command colors from Col. Sam Morgan (right), commander of the Blue Grass Army Depot, during a change of command ceremony on June 12, while Christopher Reaves (background, center), command sergeant major for the Joint Munitions Command, looks on. (Mark Cleghorn, Anniston Army Depot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 08:45
    Photo ID: 9117758
    VIRIN: 250612-A-A0796-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 764.81 KB
    Location: ANNISTON MUNITIONS CENTER, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wallace assumes command at ANMC [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wallace assumes command at ANMC
    Wallace assumes command at ANMC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wallace assumes command at ANMC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    JMC
    ANMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download