Wallace assumes command at ANMC

Lt. Col. Steven Wallace (left), the new commander of the Anniston Munitions Center, accepts ANMC’s command colors from Col. Sam Morgan (right), commander of the Blue Grass Army Depot, during a change of command ceremony on June 12, while Christopher Reaves (background, center), command sergeant major for the Joint Munitions Command, looks on. (Mark Cleghorn, Anniston Army Depot)