    Khaan Quest 2025 Foot Patrol [Image 8 of 8]

    Khaan Quest 2025 Foot Patrol

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.15.2025

    Photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    Combined joint partner service memebrs pose for a photo after foot patrol training, June 16, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 05:03
    Photo ID: 9117538
    VIRIN: 250616-A-WA435-4381
    Resolution: 6616x3802
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Khaan Quest 2025 Foot Patrol [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Anthony Kapelka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KhaanQuest25, Readiness, FreeandOpenIndoPacific, Partnership

