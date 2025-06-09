Khaan Quest 2025 Foot Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Combined joint partner service memebrs pose for a photo after foot patrol training, June 16, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)