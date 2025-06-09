Khaan Quest 2025 Foot Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st. Lieutenant Davonta Vaughn, a military police platoon leader assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command and Mongolian Armed Forces Staff Sgt. Fa Gambaatar Bagabande, an interpreter assigned to Unit 123, discusses rising hostilities with simulated enemy combatants during foot patrol training, June 16, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)