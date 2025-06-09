Khaan Quest 2025 Foot Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Chase Epperson, a military police officer assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command, and Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Army Staff Sgt. Keita Kitami, an instructor assigned to the International Peace Cooperation Activities Training Unit scans an open route during foot patrol training, June 16, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)