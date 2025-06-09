SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Pele Strike is an annual interrogation and detainee operations exercise held at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. This exercise is a critical opportunity to build joint force readiness and enhance military intelligence capabilities across service components. Hosted by the U.S. Army, this year’s exercise brought together active duty, reserve and Marine Corps units for an immersive, realistic training environment that replicates the complexities of forward operations. In alignment with these objectives, the exercise directly supports U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s mission in the Asia-Pacific region by enhancing joint force integration, readiness and security.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 22:02
|Photo ID:
|9117062
|VIRIN:
|250606-A-UU257-7762
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness
No keywords found.