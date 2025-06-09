Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness [Image 7 of 8]

    Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Pele Strike is an annual interrogation and detainee operations exercise held at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. This exercise is a critical opportunity to build joint force readiness and enhance military intelligence capabilities across service components. Hosted by the U.S. Army, this year’s exercise brought together active duty, reserve and Marine Corps units for an immersive, realistic training environment that replicates the complexities of forward operations. In alignment with these objectives, the exercise directly supports U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s mission in the Asia-Pacific region by enhancing joint force integration, readiness and security.

    Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness

