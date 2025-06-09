Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Shawn C. Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander and Lt. Col. James Nichols, Western Army Reserve Intel Support Center Commander, oversee exercise Pele Strike at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Pele Strike is an annual interrogation and detainee operations exercise held at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)