Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater; 125th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion; 728th Military Police Battalion; 368th, 373rd, and 301st Military Intelligence Battalions under the Military Intelligence Readiness Command; and U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, Marine Forces Pacific, participate in an annual interrogation and detainee operations exercise held at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 22:02
    Photo ID: 9117058
    VIRIN: 250605-A-UU257-3929
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness
    Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness
    Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness
    Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness
    Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness
    Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness
    Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness
    Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MI
    PeleStrike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download