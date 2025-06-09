U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater; 125th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion; 728th Military Police Battalion; 368th, 373rd, and 301st Military Intelligence Battalions under the Military Intelligence Readiness Command; and U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, Marine Forces Pacific, participate in an annual interrogation and detainee operations exercise held at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 22:02
|Photo ID:
|9117058
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-UU257-3929
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Intelligence in Action: Pele Strike Strengthens Operational Readiness
No keywords found.