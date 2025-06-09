AFE walls tell Red Flag’s 50-year story

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Stickers from units around the world who have supported Cope Thunder and Red Flag over the past 50 years lay on the walls of the Aircrew Flight Equipment office at the 353rd Combat Training Squadron on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 16, 2025. From Cope Thunder to Red Flag-Alaska, these units have shaped one of the longest-running joint training efforts in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)