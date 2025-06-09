Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFE walls tell Red Flag’s 50-year story [Image 1 of 5]

    AFE walls tell Red Flag’s 50-year story

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Stickers from units around the world who have supported Cope Thunder and Red Flag over the past 50 years lay on the walls of the Aircrew Flight Equipment office at the 353rd Combat Training Squadron on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 16, 2025. From Cope Thunder to Red Flag-Alaska, these units have shaped one of the longest-running joint training efforts in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 18:54
    Photo ID: 9116850
    VIRIN: 250616-F-DB969-1008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    PACAF
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    RF-A 25-2

