    Battleship U.S.S. Missouri Tour [Image 4 of 5]

    Battleship U.S.S. Missouri Tour

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Michael Seebeck, commander of the 139th Force Support Squadron, re-enlists Tech. Sgt. Hilarie Prater, an Airman assigned to the 139th Force Support Squadron, at the Battleship U.S.S. Missouri, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 12, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 139th Force Support Squadron were given a tour while on temporary duty. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 12:51
    Photo ID: 9115663
    VIRIN: 250616-Z-BF827-1005
    Resolution: 1867x2800
    Size: 406.88 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, Battleship U.S.S. Missouri Tour [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    139th AW
    St. Joseph
    JB Hickam

