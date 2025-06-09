Battleship U.S.S. Missouri Tour

Lt. Col. Michael Seebeck, commander of the 139th Force Support Squadron, re-enlists Staff Sgt. Claudia Chou, an Airman assigned to the 139th Mission Support Group command support staff, at the Battleship U.S.S. Missouri, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 12, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 139th Force Support Squadron were given a tour while on temporary duty. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)
