Battleship U.S.S. Missouri Tour

Airmen of the 139th Force Support Squadron, pose for a group photo at the Battleship U.S.S. Missouri, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 12, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 139th FSS were given a tour while on temporary duty. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)